Arizona race between Joe Biden, Donald Trump narrows after latest election results

Another round of election results are expected to come in around from Maricopa County around 10:30 p.m. MST.

At 7 p.m., Maricopa County, the largest county in the state, released additional election numbers, primarily consisting of early ballots that were not mailed in, and instead dropped off at voting centers on Election Day.

With those results, the presidential race between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden tightened.

With those results, the presidential race between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden tightened.

Currently, Biden leads Trump, 51% to 48%, with less than 100,000 votes separating the two.

Here are the current standings of other high-profile races in Arizona:

U.S. Senator: Mark Kelly leads Martha McSally, 52%-48%

Mark Kelly leads Martha McSally, 52%-48% Prop 208 (Invest in Ed): Yes leads no, 52% to 48%. Less than 100,000 votes separate the two.

Yes leads no, 52% to 48%. Less than 100,000 votes separate the two. Maricopa County Attorney: Julie Gunningle and Allister Adel are in a tight race, tied at 50%. Less than 7,300 votes separate the two.

Julie Gunningle and Allister Adel are in a tight race, tied at 50%. Less than 7,300 votes separate the two. Maricopa County Sheriff: Paul Penzone leads Jerry Sheridan, 57% to 43%. Nearly 228,000 votes separate the two.

Paul Penzone leads Jerry Sheridan, 57% to 43%. Nearly 228,000 votes separate the two. U.S. Rep. District No. 6: David Schweikert and Hiral Tipireni are tied at 50%. Less than 3,000 votes separate the two.

The Maricopa County Recorder's Office said there were an estimated 338,000 early ballots left to count, 17,334 provisional ballots, and 6,357 ballots left to verify, according to a news release. Another update is expected between 10:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Arizona time.

Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, in an interview on CNN late Wednesday, said there were 340,000 ballots left to count in Maricopa County, 46,000 in Pima County, 18,000 in Yuma County, 13,000 in Coconino County, and less than 1,000 in La Paz County.

The Associated Press and Fox News Channel have both projected that former Vice President Joe Biden will win Arizona. ABC News and other major news networks have not projected a winner in the state.

The AP also projected that Mark Kelly would defeat Sen. Martha McSally for U.S. Senate.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, former Gov. Jan Brewer, and the director of communication for Sen. Martha McSally, have all pushed back on those projections, asking voters and media outlets to wait until all votes have been counted.

ABC15 is not making projections regarding local or national races and is relying on the Associated Press.