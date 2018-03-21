DM will not test A-10 alternatives

Air Force Light Attack tests move to New Mexico

Craig Smith
6:47 PM, Feb 27, 2018
42 mins ago
Embraer/Sierra Nevada A-29 Super Tucano

U.S. Air Force

Embraer/Sierra Nevada A-29 Super Tucano

U.S. Air Force

Textron/Beechcraft AT-6 Wolverine

U.S. Air Force
TUCSON, Ariz - Tucson's Davis-Monthan Air Force Base was preparing to help test small prop planes as possible alternatives for A-10s but now the testing will happen in New Mexico instead.

Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson announced the change Tuesday.

The Air Force has been considering the A-29 Super Tucano (too-CONN-oh) and the AT-6 for ground attack in battlefields where enemy troops are unlikely to have sophisticated anti-aircraft defenses.  The A-29 Super Tucano was designed by a Brazilian company. The U-S has supplied A-29s to the Afghanistan Air Force.

The AT-6 is a variation of a training plane Beechcraft already makes for the Air Force and Navy.  
        
The Air Force was planning to test the two planes at Davis-Monthan this May.  Now it's decided to hold the tests at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico where it ran an earlier series of tests last year.
 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

