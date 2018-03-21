Davis-Monthan A-10 jets part of Super Bowl flyover

Pat Parris
4:42 AM, Jan 30, 2018
Davis-Monthan A-10's at Super Bowl

TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson will have a local connection to Sunday's Super Bowl LII in Minnesota. 

Davis-Monthan's A-10 thunderbolt squad will be flying over the stadium in Minneapolis before kickoff. 

The flyover will consist of an F-16 Fighting Falcon, two A-10s and a P-51 Mustang from California's Heritage Flight Foundation. 

