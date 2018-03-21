A-10 vs F-35: Ground support competition coming up

WASHINGTON, DC - Should the A-10 keep flying to protect troops on the ground or should the new F-35 take over that mission?

The head of the F-35 program confirmed to Defense News.com there will be tests, perhaps as soon as April to compare how well the new F-35 does ground support compared to the rugged old Warthog.



Congress is resisting Air Force efforts to retire the A-10 to make room in the budget for more F-35s. It's requiring the tests. It's not clear if the planes will be in a wing to wing fly-off or be tested separately.

