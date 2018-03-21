A-10 vs F-35: Ground support competition coming up

Craig Smith
7:36 PM, Mar 1, 2018
42 mins ago

Crucial test could be as soon as next month

KGUNTV
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WASHINGTON, DC - Should the A-10 keep flying to protect troops on the ground or should the new F-35 take over that mission?

The head of the F-35 program confirmed to Defense News.com there will be tests, perhaps as soon as April to compare how well the new F-35 does ground support compared to the rugged old Warthog.
        
Congress is resisting Air Force efforts to retire the A-10 to make room in the budget for more F-35s.  It's requiring the tests. It's not clear if the planes will be in a wing to wing fly-off or be tested separately.
 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top