Tyson workers, truck drivers to receive $60 million in bonuses during COVID-19 pandemic

Tyson Foods is giving its employees and truck drivers "thank you" bonuses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company announced that they would be giving out $60 million in bonuses to their employees during these trying times.

One hundred sixteen thousand frontline team members and U.S. truck drivers will receive the one-time $500 bonuses, the company said in a statement that will receive it during the first week of July.

To qualify for the bonus, the company said employees would receive it based on their work attendance per the company's relaxed COVID-19 attendance policy during April, May, and June.