Tucson pediatricians impacted by coronavirus crisis

"Overall our patient volume has indeed been down about 50 to 60%." Dr. Bean and his staff at Old Pueblo Pediatrics are trying to stay ahead of the Covid-19 crisis."We are having people call us when they arrive so that we can check them in one by one and have them wait in their vehicles until a medical assistant can escort them directly to an examination room," said Dr. Bean. Once parents step inside, the waiting area looks quite different."There's not going to be any toys or books out. If anyone does have to be in the waiting room, we are practicing the 6 foot social distancing."

Dr. Bean says they're also making sure to protect themselves."We are having all of the healthcare workers, all the physicians, nurse practitioners, our staff members wear masks," Dr. Bean said.Crucial precautions as Dr. Bean tells us they have been able to test some kids for Covid-19."We have been able to obtain I believe now 20 test kits. We have tested now 10 children. High risk cases with known exposures. So far all of our tests have come back negative," Dr. Bean said.Good news as Old Pueblo Pediatrics continues to take care of their smallest patients."Our emphasis has been taking care of children under 2 who really need their checkups, their vaccines for other preventable illnesses."

And Dr. Bean says anything non urgent like check ups for older kids or sports physicals, can wait." We appreciate them holding off until until the restrictions are lifted and hopefully that will be in the next 1 to 2 months, but as we all know out there, Covid-19 changes from day to day," Dr. Bean said. But what doesn't change, is the hard work being put in every day by health care workers. "We have an absolutely amazing staff here. These folks truly are on the frontlines. I look at them as the real heroes."Dr. Bean says he wants to remind the community we are all in this together.As far as the economic impact, he says all their physicians have agreed to take a cut in their pay to maintain the financial stability of their company.