Tucson council votes to require city workers to be vaccinated by Dec. 1

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson City Council discussed Tuesday, whether to terminate city employees who refuse to get the COVID-19 vaccine by December 1.

However, labor groups representing first responders say that will damage already-low staffing levels.

Notices for upcoming five-day unpaid suspensions are going out to unvaccinated city employees this week, including first responders. And by early December, those employees are on track to lose their jobs.

“It’s not just, ‘gee, my liberties I shouldn’t have to get a vaccination. It’s ‘gee, your liberties are affecting the health of other people," said Tucson city council member Steve Kozchik.

In a 4-3 vote Tuesday, Tucson City Council decided to push ahead to a plan to require city employees to be vaccinated by Dec. 1 or face termination—citing a still high level of COVID-19 spread in Pima County.

"The same police officers and firefighters and communication workers that were deemed essential and have been on the front line of this pandemic from day one. And now we’re facing termination. The same employees," said Tucson Fire Fighters Association Josh Campbell.

The Tucson Police Officers Association and Tucson Fire Fighters Association say firing those employees will cause another public health issue…affecting response times to emergencies.

"What’s really at stake here, what’s really at risk is the safety of the community," said Tucson Police Officers Association Don Jorgenson.

More than 90% of city police officers and firefighters are fully vaccinated compared to Tucson's general population at about 52%.

But group leaders say more than 100 of Tucson's first responders now face firing for not getting the vaccine.

"One of our divisions has approximately 65 officers for the entire division. So you’re looking at almost eliminating an entire division of officers in the city…we want to continue to deliver the best high quality service that we’ve been delivering throughout this pandemic process. And now that’s in jeopardy with this decision today," said Jorgenson.

"There are positive ways to get through this, and there is the draconian cuts of terminating employees. We wish to go back to the table and continue to go through this with our city officials," said Campbell.

City planner Michael Ortega says he will begin handling logistics and recruiting for replacements immediately.