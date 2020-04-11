The Salvation Army launches hotline for social services

The Salvation Army announced on Friday that it has launched a national hotline to help Americans obtain resources as unemployment is growing nationwide.

The Salvation Army hotline can direct people to food assistance, shelter, support for first responders and virtual worship.

The phone number is 1-844-458-HOPE (4673). Staff are available from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. EST. Counselors speak English and Spanish, and callers are encouraged to leave a message if they call after hours.

The Salvation Army said that it expects demand to surge in the upcoming months.