Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

The Salvation Army launches hotline for social services

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Nam Y. Huh/AP
A do not enter closed sign is displayed outside a Salvation Army Thrift store in Glenview, Ill., Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Chicago thrift stores are closed because of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
The Salvation Army launches hotline for social services
Posted at 6:58 PM, Apr 10, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-10 21:58:20-04

The Salvation Army announced on Friday that it has launched a national hotline to help Americans obtain resources as unemployment is growing nationwide.

The Salvation Army hotline can direct people to food assistance, shelter, support for first responders and virtual worship.

The phone number is 1-844-458-HOPE (4673). Staff are available from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. EST. Counselors speak English and Spanish, and callers are encouraged to leave a message if they call after hours.

The Salvation Army said that it expects demand to surge in the upcoming months.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 On Your Side Team Coverage of the Coronavirus

Coronavirus | COVID-19

The new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China last year and has since spread to more than 50 locations internationally. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 in late January a “public health emergency of international concern” and U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency. The WHO has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.