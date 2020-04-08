Menu

Delta will block middle seats to promote physical distancing

Charles Krupa/AP
FILE- In this Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2012, file photo, a Delta Airlines plane taxis past a gate at Logan Airport in Boston. Police at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport have opened a criminal investigation into how needles got into turkey sandwiches served to passengers on Delta Air Lines flights from Amsterdam to the United States, a spokesman said Tuesday. July 17, 2012. The FBI also is investigating the incidents. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Posted at 3:35 PM, Apr 08, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-08 18:35:22-04

Delta announced on Wednesday that it will start blocking the middle seat on flights as the airlines seeing fewer passengers flying due to the spread of COVID-19.

The plan announced Wednesday, which goes into effect from April 13 through May 31, is part of a broader plan to restrict the number of seats on board planes.

Delta also made the following announcements:

  • Reducing the number of customers on each flight.
  • Pausing automatic, advance Medallion Complimentary Upgrades. These will now be processed at the gate – still in priority order – to allow gate agents to determine how to best seat customers while considering social distancing and aircraft weight-and-balance restrictions.
  • Customers who want to practice social distancing can explore options via the Fly Delta App or at delta.com. Customers who prefer to be seated directly next to travel companions and family members or needing additional assistance should contact Reservations ahead of travel or talk to a Delta agent upon arriving at the gate.

Delta also announced that rebooking fees will be waived through the end of May 2022.

