Delta will block middle seats to promote physical distancing

Delta announced on Wednesday that it will start blocking the middle seat on flights as the airlines seeing fewer passengers flying due to the spread of COVID-19.

The plan announced Wednesday, which goes into effect from April 13 through May 31, is part of a broader plan to restrict the number of seats on board planes.

Delta also made the following announcements:



Reducing the number of customers on each flight.

gate – still in priority order – to allow gate agents to determine how to best seat customers while considering social distancing and aircraft weight-and-balance restrictions. Customers who want to practice social distancing can explore options via the Fly Delta App or at delta.com. Customers who prefer to be seated directly next to travel companions and family members or needing additional assistance should contact Reservations ahead of travel or talk to a Delta agent upon arriving at the gate.

Delta also announced that rebooking fees will be waived through the end of May 2022.