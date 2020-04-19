13 test positive for COVID-19 at White Mountain Apache Department of Corrections

The White Mountain Apache Tribe has confirmed 13 positive coronavirus cases within the White Mountain Apache Department of Corrections.

RELATED: White Mountain Apache Tribe takes precautions, looks to Navajo Nation amid COVID-19< /span>

Officials announced that nine inmates, and four correctional officers tested positive for the virus after being tested as a result of a contact mapping process. The inmates and the correctional officers were not showing any symptoms, according to a press release.

Those inmates with positive tests were placed in quarantine within the facility, while the correctional officers will be quarantining at home.

"This situation is very serious, and we are deeply concerned about the staff and inmates at WMADOC. That is why we need everyone to follow the stay-at-home order and maintain social distancing to protect our community," said Chairwoman Lee-Gatewood.