Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

13 test positive for COVID-19 at White Mountain Apache Department of Corrections

items.[0].videoTitle
The White Mountain Apache Tribe has been hit hard by the coronavirus and supplies are hard to come by.
Posted at 4:55 PM, Apr 19, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-19 19:56:44-04

The White Mountain Apache Tribe has confirmed 13 positive coronavirus cases within the White Mountain Apache Department of Corrections.

RELATED: White Mountain Apache Tribe takes precautions, looks to Navajo Nation amid COVID-19< /span>

Officials announced that nine inmates, and four correctional officers tested positive for the virus after being tested as a result of a contact mapping process. The inmates and the correctional officers were not showing any symptoms, according to a press release.

Those inmates with positive tests were placed in quarantine within the facility, while the correctional officers will be quarantining at home.

"This situation is very serious, and we are deeply concerned about the staff and inmates at WMADOC. That is why we need everyone to follow the stay-at-home order and maintain social distancing to protect our community," said Chairwoman Lee-Gatewood.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 On Your Side Team Coverage of the Coronavirus

Coronavirus | COVID-19

The new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China last year and has since spread to more than 50 locations internationally. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 in late January a “public health emergency of international concern” and U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency. The WHO has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.