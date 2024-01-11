One-on-one: Marana's new Police Chief Pridgett talks about moving up through the ranks, future of MPD

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Marana Police Department is welcoming a new Chief. A 20-year veteran member of MPD, Marana native Jeff Pridgett was appointed in September and is looking to provide reliability and transparency to his community in his new role at the helm.

KGUN 9's Denelle Veselik sat down with Pridgett Wednesday to talk with him about his past 20 years rising through the ranks with MPD, serving since 2003 as a School Resource Officer at Marana Middle School, a Motor Officer in the Traffic Unit, and later as a Sergeant with assignments in MPD's Training Unit, Criminal Investigations Unit, and Office of Professional Standards.

Pridgett was promoted to Lieutenant in 2020, then later Captain in 2021 in the Field Services Division.

Pridgett just recently finished a session at the FBI National Academy in December, and says he's ready to get his leaders in place and continue serving in a department the Marana community can rely on.

"It's a great feeling. At first it was just—it took me a while to process it," Pridgett said.

"You know everybody said 'oh, you grew up here, Marana, and you're the first chief to rise through the ranks' you know and so it was—it was hard to believe at first, but now it's starting to settle in, the reality of it."

Pridgett says he wants his department to remain transparent with the community.

