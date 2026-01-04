Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Marana Police looking for missing 12-year-old

MPD is asking for the public's help in locating a child who left his home Sunday morning
MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Marana Police Department (MPD) is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 12-year-old boy.

Police believe Sean Anderson-Camos walked away from his home at about 9:30 Sunday morning.

He's described as 4'11", 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

MPD says he was last seen wearing a bright jersey, grey shorts, and gym shoes.

Police also say he functions at a six-year-old development level.

If you have any information, please call MPD at 520-382-2000.

