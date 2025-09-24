Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Part of Highway 90 closed due to Hazmat situation, per Benson Police Department

Benson Police say Highway 90 is closed at Mile Marker 292 for a Hazmat situation and recommend finding an alternate route.
Benson Police Department
BENSON, Ariz (KGUN). — Highway 90 is closed at mile marker 292 due to a hazmat situation, according to the Benson Police Department.

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes as of 6:23 a.m. Wednesday.

It is unclear how long the closure will last. Authorities say more information will be shared as it becomes available.

