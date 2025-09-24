Part of Highway 90 closed due to Hazmat situation, per Benson Police Department

BENSON, Ariz (KGUN). — Highway 90 is closed at mile marker 292 due to a hazmat situation, according to the Benson Police Department.

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes as of 6:23 a.m. Wednesday.

It is unclear how long the closure will last. Authorities say more information will be shared as it becomes available.

----

