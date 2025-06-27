People have already died from heat-related incidents in Pima County this year

CATALINA FOOTHILLS, Ariz. (KGUN) — As soon as the sun set on Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, people began showing up to run, walk and hike.

“We do this in the corners of the day. We don’t run in the midday obviously,” Ted Bentley, a runner, said.

In order to beat the heat, several of the hikers went to Sabino Canyon when the sun was almost down.

“Just go early in the morning and in the evening,” Robin Silvan said.

Hikers also recognized the importance of staying hydrated, many of them wearing water backpacks and carrying water bottles.

“We encourage that you hydrate during the day, so that you show up…that you’re not dehydrated and that you’re fueled,” Bentley said.

So far in 2025, Pima County said there have been two heat-related deaths and one more was heat-caused.

In 2024, they said there were 146 heat-related deaths and 78 other deaths were caused by the heat.

Some people like Paul Martin have had heat-related illnesses.

“Fortunately I came across a ranger in his vehicle and he got me hydrated and then gave me a ride back out to the parking lot,” Martin said.

Last year, Governor Katie Hobbs came out with her Extreme Heat Preparedness Plan, which has long and short-term recommendations on how Arizona should handle the extreme heat.

Hikers also said to wear the right clothes and know your limits when it comes to exercising outside.

“Summer running is for enjoying running, being with friends, and not really overtraining too much because it’s hot and you want to make sure that you stay healthy,” Bentley said.