3 Food Safety Tips for Your Holiday Feast

It's time to give thanks by eating way too much food. This year get stuffed without getting sick. Jimmy Rhoades is talking with Lisa from NSF to get three important food safety tips to follow during your holiday feasting.

1. Mind Your Time & Temp

The clock starts ticking as soon as that food comes out of the oven or refrigerator for serving. You have a two hour window after that.

2. Correct Food Temperatures

You want to make sure that your food reaches the right internal temperature - don't just go by your food looking like it's done! If your recipe doesn't tell you what temperature your food should be at after cooking, look it up online! You're bound to find a recipe that'll tell you what your thermometer should be reading.

3. Leftovers

Make sure that containers you are using for leftover food are clean and keep the different types of food separate.

