3 DIY Confetti Poppers to Make Your NYE Shine

Every year we watch the ball drop from Time Square, but what do you have to drop? Confetti! Kristina Guerrero has three easy ways to pop yourself into the new year.

1. Cracker Pop

Materials Needed:

Cracker Snap

Toilet Paper Tube

Tissue Paper

Confetti

String

Ribbon

Double-sided Tape

Instructions:

Fold tissue in half so that it's two-ply. Tape the cracker snap to one end of the tissue paper – you can get a bundle of 24 cracker snaps for $8.95 at OldEnglishCrackers.com. Tape the toilet paper tube to the tissue paper with double-sided tape on the same end as the cracker. Roll the tube in the tissue paper and secure the opposite end of the tissue paper with more double-sided tape. Tie off one end with string for a tight seal and then wrap that with ribbon to make it pretty Fill the tube with confetti from the open end Tie off the other end Trim each end to make the cracker flush with the tissue paper.

When you pull the cracker apart, make sure to hold onto the cracker while you pull.

2. Balloon Confetti Popper

Materials Needed:

12" Clear Balloons

Balloon Pump

Ribbon

Toothpicks

Instructions:

Fill the balloon with confetti (use a funnel if necessary) Blow up the balloon with a balloon pump. You risk breathing in the confetti if you blow up the balloon with your mouth. Tie the balloon off and rub a cloth over the balloon. This will create static and make the confetti cling to the inside walls of the balloon. Tie a long length of ribbon to the end of the balloon and hang the balloon from the ceiling. Fill the ceiling with as many balloons as you like.

When the time comes, hand out toothpicks. At the stroke of midnight all of your guests can pop the balloons and shower the room with confetti!

3. No-Mess Popper

Materials Needed:

Scrapbook paper (color of choice)

Specialty Paper Punch

Toilet Paper Tube

"9-inch Balloons (color of choice)

String

Scissors

Double-sided Tape

Regular Scotch Tape

Instructions:

Cut out circles (or shapes) from scrapbook paper. You can also buy specialty paper punches for $12.99 at art supply stores like Michael’s, but it’s not necessary. This is your "confetti" Using double-sided tape, sandwich a piece of string with two pieces of confetti. Repeat this down the length of the string to create a garland (your garland can be as long as you like). Using regular tape, secure one end of the confetti garland to the inside of one end of the toilet paper tube. Stretch the mouth of a balloon around that same end of the toilet paper tube. Wrap a strip of double-sided tape around the lip of the balloon that is stretched around the tube. This will secure the balloon to the tube and will help with the next step. Cut a strip of scrapbook paper to the length and surface area of your tube. Wrap the entire tube with that scrapbook paper strip. The double-sided tape we put around the base of the tube will secure the paper to the tube. Secure the paper with a final piece of tape. Load the tube with confetti and let it settle at the bottom.

Pull the balloon like the lever of a pinball machine and watch the confetti fly!

Share your holiday DIY pictures with us on our Facebook page, @TheListShowTV.