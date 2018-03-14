Ford recalling 1.3 million F-series pickups

CNN
6:15 AM, Oct 18, 2017
30 mins ago

Ford is recalling 1.3 million of F-series pickup trucks, the best selling vehicle in America, for a problem with a door latch that could allow the door to open unexpectedly. The affected models include some of the model year 2015 F-150's, as well as some 2017 Super Duty pickups. In addition to the problem with the door opening while the car is moving, the latch can also prevent the driver from opening the door when they need to. Here are the models affected: *2015-17 F-150 vehicles built at Dearborn Assembly Plant, March 12, 2014 to Dec. 31, 2016 *2015-17 F-150 vehicles built at Kansas City Assembly Plant, Aug. 11, 2014 to Dec. 30, 2016 *2017 Super Duty vehicles built at Kentucky Assembly Plant, Oct. 8, 2015 to Sept. 1, 2016 Ford estimates it will cost $267 million to make the repairs.

Jason Meyers

WILMINGTON, DE - MAY 12: The Ford logo hangs on the curtain at start of the Ford Annual Shareholder Meeting at the Hotel DuPont on May 12, 2011 in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)

William Thomas Cain
Copyright Getty Images

Ford is recalling 1.3 million of F-series pickup trucks, the best selling vehicle in America, for a problem with a door latch that could allow the door to open unexpectedly.

The affected models include some of the model year 2015 F-150's, as well as some 2017 Super Duty pickups. In addition to the problem with the door opening while the car is moving, the latch can also prevent the driver from opening the door when they need to.

Ford estimates it will cost $267 million to make the repairs.

Ford said it is not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with the problem.

 