What is 9 Near You?

KGUN 9 is Southern Arizona's station for breaking news, weather and sports. We are On Your Side to ask the tough questions on issues in your community.

With the KGUN 9 News Navigator you can browse the latest news impacting your neighborhood, identify trends and follow ongoing KGUN 9 Team Coverage.

Email your news tips to news@kgun9.com or call 520-290-7726.