Zach Clark from ESPN Tucson gets us ready for Brew Bowl

Do you love craft beer? Do you love bowling? Heck do you just like having a good time? Well, Zach Clark from ESPN Tucson has all the details on the upcoming Brew Bowl that has all of that and more!

Brew Bowl Presented by Sierra Nevada

Saturday January 27th

Bedroxx Bowling: 4385 W Ina Rd

11:30am-3:30pm

21 and over event

Doors open at 11:30am

Tickets are $25 on line and $30 day of

Tickets are limited

Ticket price includes 20 beer samples from 15 Breweries with 40 beers to choose from, bowling and shoes and food.