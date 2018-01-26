Zach Clark from ESPN Tucson gets us ready for Brew Bowl

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 40°
Do you love craft beer? Do you love bowling? Heck do you just like having a good time? Well, Zach Clark from ESPN Tucson has all the details on the upcoming Brew Bowl that has all of that and more!
Brew Bowl Presented by Sierra Nevada
Saturday January 27th
Bedroxx Bowling: 4385 W Ina Rd
11:30am-3:30pm
21 and over event
Doors open at 11:30am
Tickets are $25 on line and $30 day of
Tickets are limited
Ticket price includes 20 beer samples from 15 Breweries with 40 beers to choose from, bowling and shoes and food.