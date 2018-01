People not only gain weight over the holidays, but are often left feeling sluggish and generally unwell after so many weeks of overindulgence. Our gut health is vital to overall health, and January is the perfect time to begin focusing on improving your microbiome, the microorganisms living in your body. We all know the role bacteria plays in digestive health - but what about fungi? Dr. Mahmoud Ghannoum offers advice on the best ways to improve gut health.