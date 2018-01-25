Who won in the Oscars of the travel industry?

12:56 PM, Jan 25, 2018
National Travel Expert, Marc Murphy, recaps the biggest awards night of the industry and shares great tips for travelers

Whether by land, sea or air, travel agents influence and book more than 100 billion dollars in travel every year.

These travel agents have once again cast their ballots for the annual Travvy Awards, handpicking the best travel companies and destinations globally.

Just hours after the awards show, Mark Murphy shares the results from the evening’s award winners, including why river cruises are really catching on with American travelers and who came in as the best in this exciting new category, why consumers are turning to travel agents and why consumer media outlets, like the Wall Street Journal, are touting them.

