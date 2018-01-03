Starting off a fresh year we check in with our resident Numerologist Patricia Kirkman to see what it means that 2018 is a Universal 2 year and January is a 3 Universal Month. She says, New year, new ways and fresh ideas makes for a great start to our new year. The opportunity to be creative and to share our thoughts and ideas with others is perfect. Use that talent you have and especially the great ideas you have seen over the past couple of months to give you a new direction for use of your talents. We can never have too many ideas that we can’t manage something special that seems above and beyond. This is a perfect time for friends to take time to share and enjoy what has taken place and what your plans are for the future. Have you thought of taking a class that deals with your creative side, great time to do so.