Love on the Rocks is the Foothills Club of Tucson’s largest annual fundraising event. The charity raises money locally and then distributes the donations back into the Tucson community. All the money that they donate goes directly to the boys and girls of Tucson.

Love On The Rocks Affair presents: Fire and Ice

Westin La Paloma Resort and Spa

Feb 10 from 6-10 p.m.

Dinner, live chef auction, raffle, entertainment, dancing

Purchase tickets: FoothillsClubOfTucson.org