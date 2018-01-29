Tucson's annual torchworking competition, Flame Off!

Don't miss this signature event of the Tucson Gem, Mineral and Fossil Showcase, Flame Off! Nick Letson and Flame Off Competitor Jonathan Russell give us the details on the event including that it features 18 glass artists competing against the clock to create a molten glass masterpiece where hosts will commentate on the action in an Iron-Chef like format.

Flame Off

Friday, February 2nd

7-11PM (Doors open at 6:30)

Sonoran Glass School, 633 W 18th Street

Admission: $20

VIP Tickets: $50

Proceeds benefit nonprofit Sonoran Glass School educational programs