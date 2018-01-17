SAATURN will be hosting a screening of the documentary I Am Jane Doe which chronicles the epic battle that several American mothers are waging on behalf of their middle-school daughters, victims of sex trafficking on Backpage.com.

The screening will be held on January 18 at 6:30 p.m. at The Loft Cinemas. A post-screening panel discussion will be held with members of SAATURN, a Professor from the ASU Office of Sex Trafficking Research and Intervention, and, an attorney from Washington who is involved in the legal battle against Backpage.com.

This event is free and everyone is invited to attend and learn more about this very serious issue.

For more information, click here.