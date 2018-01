Panoramic WiFi. Binge watching. Gigabit Internet. Smart homes. As technology grows, our vernacular grows with it. And with each new advance, our everyday tasks get easier to handle.

Our homes have become smarter, our WiFi has become faster, and we can even talk to our remotes and have them play our favorite binge-worthy shows from cable programs and Netflix. What roles do telecom companies have beyond keeping us connected?

Tech Expert Sarah Evans has the answers.

To learn more, click here!