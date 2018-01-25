Simplify life with Tia Mowry's Life Hack Academy

Tia Mowry's Life Hacks:

● Your Go Bag: Keep a packed gym bag in your car or at work, so you are always prepped to workout. EcoSport has a hidden space in the trunk that makes a great place to hide your go-bag. It's safely out of sight and easy to access!

● Perfect Playlist: Make a playlist in advance of long road trips with songs the whole family can sing along to and sync up to your favorite music apps!

● Multi-purpose Accessories: Wear a large scarf when you travel that can double as a blanket on chilly planes or be easily rolled up as a pillow for long road trips

● Mason Jar Salad: Pour your dressing into the bottom of the jar, then layer with dense vegetables like peppers or carrots, followed by all your other favorite ingredients like whole grains, fiber-rich beans, and dried fruit and save the top half of the jar for your leafy greens. This makes a great on-the-go meal you can even enjoy in the car without making a mess!

● Mirror Must-Dos: Use a dry erase marker on your mirror for can't-miss daily reminders