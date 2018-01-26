QUE PASA: Weekend events in the Old Pueblo

Gems, hockey and Menopause... oh my!

Alex Steiniger
11:22 AM, Jan 26, 2018

A list of great events for the whole family in partnership with 94.9 MIXfm

Tucson Gem and Mineral Show

Dozens of venues around Tucson, many open to the public

Fri Jan 26 through Sun Feb 11

tucsongemshows.net / tgms.org / jogsshow.com

 

Cirque D'Or

Fox Theatre

Fri Jan 26 and Sat Jan 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Acrobats, cortortioninsts, aerial artists perform

Tickets start at $30

foxtucson.com

 

Menopause The Musical

Gaslight Music Hall / 13005 N Oracle Rd

Shows through Jan 28

"The Hilarious Celebration Of Women And The Change"

Tickets start at $30

gaslightmusichall.com

 

Tucson Roadrunners hockey

Tucson Convention Center

Fri Jan 26 and Sat Jan 27 at 7:05 p.m.

AHL hockey games vs. Chicago Wolves

Tickets start at $12

tucsonroadrunners.com

 

Felipe Esparza

Desert Diamond Casino / I-19 and Pima Mine Rd

Sat Jan 27 at 8 p.m.

Winner of 2010 "Last Comic Standing" competition performs comedy show (18+)

Tickets $20-$40

ddcaz.com

 

