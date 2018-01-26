QUE PASA: Weekend events in the Old Pueblo

Tucson Gem and Mineral Show

Dozens of venues around Tucson, many open to the public

Fri Jan 26 through Sun Feb 11

tucsongemshows.net / tgms.org / jogsshow.com

Cirque D'Or

Fox Theatre

Fri Jan 26 and Sat Jan 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Acrobats, cortortioninsts, aerial artists perform

Tickets start at $30

foxtucson.com

Menopause The Musical

Gaslight Music Hall / 13005 N Oracle Rd

Shows through Jan 28

"The Hilarious Celebration Of Women And The Change"

Tickets start at $30

gaslightmusichall.com

Tucson Roadrunners hockey

Tucson Convention Center

Fri Jan 26 and Sat Jan 27 at 7:05 p.m.

AHL hockey games vs. Chicago Wolves

Tickets start at $12

tucsonroadrunners.com

Felipe Esparza

Desert Diamond Casino / I-19 and Pima Mine Rd

Sat Jan 27 at 8 p.m.

Winner of 2010 "Last Comic Standing" competition performs comedy show (18+)

Tickets $20-$40

ddcaz.com