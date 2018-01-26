QUE PASA: Weekend events in the Old Pueblo

Fair
Tucson Gem and Mineral Show
Dozens of venues around Tucson, many open to the public
Fri Jan 26 through Sun Feb 11
tucsongemshows.net / tgms.org / jogsshow.com
Cirque D'Or
Fox Theatre
Fri Jan 26 and Sat Jan 27 at 7:30 p.m.
Acrobats, cortortioninsts, aerial artists perform
Tickets start at $30
foxtucson.com
Menopause The Musical
Gaslight Music Hall / 13005 N Oracle Rd
Shows through Jan 28
"The Hilarious Celebration Of Women And The Change"
gaslightmusichall.com
Tucson Roadrunners hockey
Tucson Convention Center
Fri Jan 26 and Sat Jan 27 at 7:05 p.m.
AHL hockey games vs. Chicago Wolves
Tickets start at $12
tucsonroadrunners.com
Felipe Esparza
Desert Diamond Casino / I-19 and Pima Mine Rd
Sat Jan 27 at 8 p.m.
Winner of 2010 "Last Comic Standing" competition performs comedy show (18+)
Tickets $20-$40
ddcaz.com