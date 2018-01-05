Que Pasa: Weekend events from an 80's party to a Home Show

11:52 AM, Jan 5, 2018

The first weekend of the new year has plenty to do. Greg Curtis from 94.9 Mix FM gives us a list including The Lone Stranger playing at the Gaslight Theatre, Arizona State Home Show, Tucson Roadrunners hockey, an 80's Hangover Party, and Cult Classics at the Loft.

Tucson Morning Blend
The Lone Stranger

Gaslight Theatre / 7010 E Broadway Blvd

Opens Fri Jan 5 and runs through March 25

The Lone Stranger fights to bring justice to the lawless frontier (musical theatre performance)

Tickets $20.95

thegaslighttheatre.com

 

Arizona State Home Show

Tucson Convention Center

Fri Jan 5 and Sat Jan 6 from 10am-6pm, Sun Jan 7 from 10am-4pm

See what's new in home improvement, get ideas for your next project, hundreds of vendor booths

$8 admission

tucsonconventioncenter.com

 

Tucson Roadrunners hockey

Tucson Convention Center

Fri Jan 5 and Sat Jan 6 at 7:05 p.m.

AHL hockey game vs. Ontario Reign

Tickets start at $12

tucsonroadrunners.com

 

80's Hangover Party

Rialto Theatre

Sat Jan 6 at 8 p.m.

Performances by Strangelove - The Depeche Mode Experience, The Cured - Tribute to The Cure, Electric Duke - Tribute to David Bowie, Idol X - Tribute to Billy Idol

Tickets $22

rialtotheatre.com

 

Cult Classics at the Loft

Loft Cinema / 3233 E Speedway Blvd

Fri Jan 5 and Sat Jan 6 at 10 p.m.

See the 1982 classic action movie starring Arnold Schwarzenneger, Conan the Barbarian

$6 admission

loftcinema.com

