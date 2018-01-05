Que Pasa: Weekend events from an 80's party to a Home Show

Fair
HI: 77°
LO: 47°
The first weekend of the new year has plenty to do. Greg Curtis from 94.9 Mix FM gives us a list including The Lone Stranger playing at the Gaslight Theatre, Arizona State Home Show, Tucson Roadrunners hockey, an 80's Hangover Party, and Cult Classics at the Loft.
The Lone Stranger
Gaslight Theatre / 7010 E Broadway Blvd
Opens Fri Jan 5 and runs through March 25
The Lone Stranger fights to bring justice to the lawless frontier (musical theatre performance)
Tickets $20.95
thegaslighttheatre.com
Arizona State Home Show
Tucson Convention Center
Fri Jan 5 and Sat Jan 6 from 10am-6pm, Sun Jan 7 from 10am-4pm
See what's new in home improvement, get ideas for your next project, hundreds of vendor booths
$8 admission
tucsonconventioncenter.com
Tucson Roadrunners hockey
Fri Jan 5 and Sat Jan 6 at 7:05 p.m.
AHL hockey game vs. Ontario Reign
Tickets start at $12
tucsonroadrunners.com
80's Hangover Party
Rialto Theatre
Sat Jan 6 at 8 p.m.
Performances by Strangelove - The Depeche Mode Experience, The Cured - Tribute to The Cure, Electric Duke - Tribute to David Bowie, Idol X - Tribute to Billy Idol
Tickets $22
rialtotheatre.com
Cult Classics at the Loft
Loft Cinema / 3233 E Speedway Blvd
Fri Jan 5 and Sat Jan 6 at 10 p.m.
See the 1982 classic action movie starring Arnold Schwarzenneger, Conan the Barbarian
$6 admission
loftcinema.com