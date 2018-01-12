Fair
HI: 72°
LO: 49°
A list of great events for the whole family in partnership with 94.9 MIXfm
Fort Lowell Soccer Shootout
Kino Sports Complex
Friday Jan 12 through Sunday Jan 14
Youth soccer tournament with over 5,000 players on 350 teams competing
fortlowellsoccer.com
Tucson Jazz Festival
Venues include the Fox Theatre, Rialto Theatre, Tucson Convention Center, Club Congress, downtown streets
Jan 11 through Jan 21
Headliners include Sheila E., Spyro Gyra, Arturo Sandoval, Hot Sardines
Downtown Jazz Fiesta Monday Jan 15 from 11am-7pm with free jazz on four stages downtown
tucsonjazzfestival.org
2nd Saturdays Downtown
Downtown Tucson
Sat Jan 13 from 2-9 p.m.
Street vendors, live music, free magic show at the Fox Theatre, Jazz Festival performances at Club Congress and the TCC Music Hall
Free admission to outdoor venues
2ndsaturdaysdowntown.com
Zeppelin USA
Rialto Theatre
Sat Jan 13 at 8 p.m.
Led Zeppelin tribute band performs
Tickets $28
rialtotheatre.com
Arizona Wildcats basketball
McKale Center
Sat Jan 13 at 12 p.m.
Men's team vs. Oregon
Tickets start at $26
arizonawildcats.com