QUE PASA: Fun weekend events in Tucson

Soccer, jazz, Zeppelin, and Wildcats

Alex Steiniger
11:21 AM, Jan 12, 2018
Tucson Morning Blend
Fort Lowell Soccer Shootout

Kino Sports Complex

Friday Jan 12 through Sunday Jan 14

Youth soccer tournament with over 5,000 players on 350 teams competing

fortlowellsoccer.com

 

Tucson Jazz Festival

Venues include the Fox Theatre, Rialto Theatre, Tucson Convention Center, Club Congress, downtown streets

Jan 11 through Jan 21

Headliners include Sheila E., Spyro Gyra, Arturo Sandoval, Hot Sardines

Downtown Jazz Fiesta Monday Jan 15 from 11am-7pm with free jazz on four stages downtown

tucsonjazzfestival.org

 

2nd Saturdays Downtown

Downtown Tucson

Sat Jan 13 from 2-9 p.m.

Street vendors, live music, free magic show at the Fox Theatre, Jazz Festival performances at Club Congress and the TCC Music Hall

Free admission to outdoor venues

2ndsaturdaysdowntown.com

 

Zeppelin USA

Rialto Theatre

Sat Jan 13 at 8 p.m.

Led Zeppelin tribute band performs

Tickets $28

rialtotheatre.com

 

Arizona Wildcats basketball

McKale Center

Sat Jan 13 at 12 p.m.

Men's team vs. Oregon

Tickets start at $26

arizonawildcats.com

 

