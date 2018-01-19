Que Pasa: Events from John Dillinger to Frankie Valli

Dillinger Days

Hotel Congress

Fri Jan 19 and Sat Jan 20

Honoring the capture of America's most notorious outlaw by the Tucson Police and Fire Departments

Speakeasy on Fri Jan 19 from 7-10pm includes whiskey tastings, food, live music, gun trick show (tickets $35)

Dillinger Days Family Friendly event is Sat Jan 20 from 9am-5pm includes reenactments, historical artifacts, vintage car show (free admission)

hotelcongress.com

Annual Tucson Japanese Festival

Pima College Downtown / 1255 N Stone Ave

Sat Jan 20 from 1-5 p.m.

Mochi making demonstrations, music and dance performances, martial arts, origami, Japanese food for sale

$5 adults, children under five free

southernazjapan.org

Tucson Jazz Festival

Venues include the Fox Theatre, Rialto Theatre, Tucson Convention Center, Club Congress, downtown streets

Daily events through Sun Jan 21 Fri Jan 19: Mingus Dynasty at the Fox Theatre Sat Jan 20: Spyro Gyra at the Rialto Theatre Sun Jan 21: Jeff Haskell, Jason Carder, Brice Winston at Johnny Gibsons; Wycliffe Gordon and Jay Leonhart at Club Congress

tucsonjazzfestival.org

Al Stewart

Rialto Theatre

Fri Jan 19 at 8 p.m.

Music performance by vocalist famous for "Year Of The Cat"

Tickets $48

rialtotheatre.com

Frankie Valli

Centennial Hall

Sun Jan 21 at 7 p.m.

Lead singer of the Four Seasons performs

Tickets $70-$200

centhall.org