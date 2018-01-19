Que Pasa: Events from John Dillinger to Frankie Valli
11:28 AM, Jan 19, 2018
Share Article
Dillinger Days
Hotel Congress
Fri Jan 19 and Sat Jan 20
Honoring the capture of America's most notorious outlaw by the Tucson Police and Fire Departments
Speakeasy on Fri Jan 19 from 7-10pm includes whiskey tastings, food, live music, gun trick show (tickets $35)
Dillinger Days Family Friendly event is Sat Jan 20 from 9am-5pm includes reenactments, historical artifacts, vintage car show (free admission)
hotelcongress.com
Annual Tucson Japanese Festival
Pima College Downtown / 1255 N Stone Ave
Sat Jan 20 from 1-5 p.m.
Mochi making demonstrations, music and dance performances, martial arts, origami, Japanese food for sale
$5 adults, children under five free
southernazjapan.org
Tucson Jazz Festival
Venues include the Fox Theatre, Rialto Theatre, Tucson Convention Center, Club Congress, downtown streets
Daily events through Sun Jan 21 Fri Jan 19: Mingus Dynasty at the Fox Theatre Sat Jan 20: Spyro Gyra at the Rialto Theatre Sun Jan 21: Jeff Haskell, Jason Carder, Brice Winston at Johnny Gibsons; Wycliffe Gordon and Jay Leonhart at Club Congress
tucsonjazzfestival.org
Al Stewart
Rialto Theatre
Fri Jan 19 at 8 p.m.
Music performance by vocalist famous for "Year Of The Cat"