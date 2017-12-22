Que Pasa: Events for the holiday weekend

Tucson’s own Crystal Stark, New York performer Brian Levario, and others pay tribute to classic Christmas moments, joined by special guests Greg Curtis and Mrs. G from 94.9 MIX-fm and the Tucson Arizona Boys Chorus
Tickets start at $24
foxtucson.com
Winterhaven Festival Of Lights
Neighborhood bordering Ft Lowell to Prince, Tucson Blvd to Country Club
Nightly through Tues Dec 26 from 6-10 p.m. (1 drive thru night on 12/26)
Residents of Winterhaven decorate their homes with spectacular light displays
Free admission, donations to the Community Food Bank encouraged
winterhavenfestival.org
Zoo Lights
Reid Park Zoo
Nightly through Sat Dec 23 from 6-8 p.m.
Twinkling lights, animal themed light sculptures, zoo animals, hot chocolate