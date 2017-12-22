Que Pasa: Events for the holiday weekend

In The Christmas Mood

Fox Theatre

Fri Dec 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Tucson’s own Crystal Stark, New York performer Brian Levario, and others pay tribute to classic Christmas moments, joined by special guests Greg Curtis and Mrs. G from 94.9 MIX-fm and the Tucson Arizona Boys Chorus

Tickets start at $24

foxtucson.com

Winterhaven Festival Of Lights

Neighborhood bordering Ft Lowell to Prince, Tucson Blvd to Country Club

Nightly through Tues Dec 26 from 6-10 p.m. (1 drive thru night on 12/26)

Residents of Winterhaven decorate their homes with spectacular light displays

Free admission, donations to the Community Food Bank encouraged

winterhavenfestival.org

Zoo Lights

Reid Park Zoo

Nightly through Sat Dec 23 from 6-8 p.m.

Twinkling lights, animal themed light sculptures, zoo animals, hot chocolate

Tickets $10

reidparkzoo.org

Tucson Roadrunners hockey

Tucson Convention Center

Fri Dec 22 and Sat Dec 23 at 7:05 p.m.

Hockey games vs. Stockton Heat

Saturday is "Star Wars Night"

Tickets start at $11

tucsonroadrunners.com

98 Degrees at Christmas

Desert Diamond Casino at I-19 and Pima Mine Road

Fri Dec 22 at 8 p.m.

Pop group performs

Tickets start at $25

ddcaz.com