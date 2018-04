Fire Weather Warning issued April 16 at 12:06PM MST expiring April 16 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Gila, Maricopa, Pinal

Fire Weather Watch issued April 15 at 3:07PM MST expiring April 16 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: La Paz, Maricopa, Pinal, Yuma

Fire Weather Watch issued April 15 at 1:10PM MST expiring April 16 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Gila, La Paz, Maricopa, Pinal, Yuma