The new year is a time for many Americans to get a wakeup call about their finances. According to a new study, the number of people planning to ring in the new year with a financial resolution has actually fallen from last year. 27 percent of people plan to ring in the new year with a financial resolution, down from 36 percent the year before. What’s behind this and what are the top 3 financial resolutions for Americans this year? Kelly Lannan of Fidelity has the answers.