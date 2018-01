Cancer continues to be a leading cause of death in the U.S. Imagine it knocking on your door not one or two but three times. This is Nan Jenkins’s story. But, don’t feel sorry for Nan. She is motivated to help others who are facing similar personal challenges and does what she can to help fight cancer from every angle. Nan shares her story of resilience over adversity to encourage others to get involved in organizations that matter to them. Cancer won’t stop so neither will she.