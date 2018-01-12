Musical Mayhem Cabaret celebrating seven years

Musical Mayhem Cabaret is Tucson’s award-winning under-rehearsed and over-dramatic musical comedy troupe. They will be presenting a special one-night only anniversary show full of amazing songs from hit Broadway musicals on January 14th at Unscrewed Theater to celebrate their seventh year of bringing laughter and music to Arizona.

Mayhem’s creator and artistic director Donnie Cianciotto returns as a special guest from NYC, where he recently made his off-Broadway debut. Audience members can expect other special guests and surprises as well.

To learn more, click here!