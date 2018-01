Director of Catalina Foothills Church, Stacie Mockbee, Night to Shine Guest, Melissa Klutch and Volunteer, Sam Butler, share details for this year's Night to Shine.

To learn more, click here!

Tim Tebow’s Night to Shine

February 9, 2018

Desert Christian High School

7525 E. Speedway Blvd.

Tucson, Arizona