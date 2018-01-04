Lifelong learning program for adults aged 50+ at UA
1:10 PM, Jan 4, 2018
Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Arizona is a lifelong learning program for adults aged 50+. It is learning for the joy of it, with no tests or grades. OLLI-UA is as a valued community with social events and volunteer leadership opportunities that enrich the lives of its 1,200+ members. Meg Hovell and Scott Aldridge discuss the upcoming spring semester and a new evening and weekend campus.