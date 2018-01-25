LG announces the launch of the ThinQ AI platform

The tech universe came together at CES in the entertainment capital of the world – Las Vegas- and LG’s newest innovations proved they’ll change how we live and will be entertained for years and generations to come. Over 170,000 people got a glimpse of a future with technology that makes life easier and better when LG announced the launch of the ThinQ AI platform. DeepThinQ 1.0 was developed last year with the establishment of LG's Artificial Intelligence Lab in Korea to accelerate research into AI. Guided by an open partnership, open platform philosophy, ThinQ will speak not only to LG products, but also to partners like Google and Amazon for a seamless consumer experience. From kitchen to laundry to home entertainment and beyond, LG lived up to the goal of delivering the best, most convenient solutions for everyday life.