Learn about the contaminants in your tap water

Keri Glassman shares details on how consumers can check the quality of their water by simply typing in their address and zip code

Thanks to KnowYourWater.com, consumers now have the chance to learn about the quality of their local tap water by simply typing in their address and zip code. Features of the new modular design launching December 20 include:

· A personalized, easy-to-understand water quality report that doesn’t require a background in science to understand.

· The site has also been optimized for the mobile user, presenting information clearly on all screens, including smartphones and tablets.

Created by PUR Water Filtration, KnowYourWater.com uses EPA data from more than 148,000 public water systems to determine how lead levels compare among cities around the country.

