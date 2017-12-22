Krystal Pino and Tina Jennings battle it out at Tucson Improv Movement's The Game Show Show
12:19 PM, Dec 22, 2017
12:19 PM, Dec 22, 2017
Share Article
Kurt Lueders is the host and creator of one of the new shows at Tucson Improv Movement, The Game Show Show, which is a live, improvised game show where two local celebrities compete against each other. The upcoming show pits Krystal Pino from 106.3 The Groove and our own Tina Jennings against each other to determine who is the superior Tucson media personality.