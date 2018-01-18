How to score big with your football party guests

Marc’s Football Party Checklist:

Appliance check-up: Before the festivities begin, take a few minutes to get your essential appliances ready for the tasks they'll perform and get any parts that may not be up to the task repaired or replaced.

Easy drink selections: While beer has long been synonymous with "The Game," more sideliners are opting to enjoy the festivities with wine. Choose a red and a white for a simple alternative to beer.

Keep it simple: You don’t need to spend days in the kitchen to pull off an impressive spread. A few token homemade dishes mixed with store bought hummus, crackers, charcuterie and cheese will keep everyone satisfied.

Get crafty: Buy some Astroturf at a craft store, paint yard markers on it, and you have the perfect runner for your table.

Seating chart: Arrange the seating in front of the TVs ahead of time, so everyone can see, and get up and move when they want.