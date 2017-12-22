How does the Red Cross provide help to thousands across multiple disasters

The American Red Cross helped people devastated by three historic back-to-back hurricanes, Harvey, Irma, and Maria. These massive relief efforts were quickly followed by the deadliest week of wildfires in California history. From home fires to floods and hurricanes the Red Cross was there throughout 2017 to provide comfort and support to people during their darkest days. Brad Kieserman tells us what we can do to make sure they can continue in 2018 and beyond.