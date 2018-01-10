Help feed hungry Tucsonans with Stuff the Bus

On Friday, January 12, from 4:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., bring your donations to the Canyon Oaks Apartments located at 600 N. Pantano Road.

For every $1 donated, the Community Food Bank can distribute as many as four meals.

The most needed food donations are:

rice

pasta

beans

peanut butter

canned soups

boxed cereals

canned fruits and vegetables

canned tomato products

canned meats

If you can't stop by with your donation, support the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona by making your donation online.