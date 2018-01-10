Help feed hungry Tucsonans with Stuff the Bus

Just $1 = 4 meals

Alex Steiniger
11:51 AM, Jan 10, 2018

HSL Properties, SunTran and the Community Food Bank are teaming up once again to make sure our neighbors are taken care of

Tucson Morning Blend
On Friday, January 12, from 4:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., bring your donations to the Canyon Oaks Apartments located at 600 N. Pantano Road.

For every $1 donated, the Community Food Bank can distribute as many as four meals.

The most needed food donations are:

  • rice
  • pasta
  • beans
  • peanut butter
  • canned soups
  • boxed cereals
  • canned fruits and vegetables
  • canned tomato products
  • canned meats

If you can't stop by with your donation, support the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona by making your donation online.

