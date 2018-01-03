Hang out with adoptable dogs at Pups in the Plaza

Monique Conway with Humane Society of Southern Arizona reminds us why it is so important to have your pet spay/neuter and how HSSAZ makes it easy with promotions through their Spay/Neuter Clinic. She also tells us about their upcoming adoption event, Pups in the Plaza.

Pups in the Plaza

Saturday, January 6th from 10am to 2pm

Visit with adoptable shelter pets at PAWSH’s monthly adoption event.

Our booth will be located outside of the Victoria Secret Store at Park Place.

Receive 25% off your PAWSH store merchandise with your adoption.