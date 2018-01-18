#GiveLocalTucson: How TRAK strengthens kids and the community

Celebrating 10 years serving the Old Pueblo

Alex Steiniger
12:33 PM, Jan 18, 2018
The Therapeutic Ranch for Animals and Kids is the first #GiveLocalTucson partner of 2018... and for good reason

Executive Director Scott Tilley, parent & volunteer, Dr. Melinda Sharma, her daughter, Susannah Sharma and volunteer Frances Taylor talk about the magic at TRAK.

Arizonans can join them in their mission through charitable giving in the dollar-for-dollar qualifying tax credit program. It’s a win-win for TRAK, the individual donor(s), and the community!

