Free financial literacy workshops through World Financial Group

12:33 PM, Jan 3, 2018

Ebony Daniels and Beth Lange discuss the free financial literacy education World Financial Group currently teach in their Tucson and Phoenix offices. They offer 5 workshops which give a basic entry into the world of finance and they are able to help families properly plan for their future. Here are a few of the workshops: Increasing cash flow, debt management, proper protection and building wealth.

Tucson Morning Blend
Tuesday evenings from 7:00-8:30 pm

Saturdays from 10 am-11:30 am

Financial Education Workshops are offered free of charge.

Call Ebony Daniels at 520-331-8843 to reserve your seat

