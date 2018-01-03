Free financial literacy workshops through World Financial Group

Ebony Daniels and Beth Lange discuss the free financial literacy education World Financial Group currently teach in their Tucson and Phoenix offices. They offer 5 workshops which give a basic entry into the world of finance and they are able to help families properly plan for their future. Here are a few of the workshops: Increasing cash flow, debt management, proper protection and building wealth.

Tuesday evenings from 7:00-8:30 pm

Saturdays from 10 am-11:30 am

Financial Education Workshops are offered free of charge.

Call Ebony Daniels at 520-331-8843 to reserve your seat