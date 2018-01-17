Does your dog bark too much? This may be why

It’s normal and reasonable for dogs to bark from time to time, however, continual barking for long periods of time is a sign that your dog has a problem that needs to be addressed. Monique Conway from Humane Society of Southern Arizona gives us tips on how to help your pet. She also tells us about their upcoming Pucks for Paws event.

Pucks for Paws

Saturday 1/20 at 7:30pm

Tucson Convention Center

Well-behaved, vaccinated dogs welcome

Doggie tickets are $5 at the door and are donated to HSSA

Human tickets can be purchased in advance at ticketmaster.com

1st 500 attendees will receive a custom ‘My Dog is a Cats Fan’ magnet

There will be raffle prizes and adoptable dogs