Does your dog bark too much? This may be why

It’s normal and reasonable for dogs to bark from time to time, however, continual barking for long periods of time is a sign that your dog has a problem that needs to be addressed. Monique Conway from Humane Society of Southern Arizona gives us tips on how to help your pet. She also tells us about their upcoming Pucks for Paws event.
Pucks for Paws
Saturday 1/20 at 7:30pm
Tucson Convention Center
Well-behaved, vaccinated dogs welcome
Doggie tickets are $5 at the door and are donated to HSSA
Human tickets can be purchased in advance at ticketmaster.com
1st 500 attendees will receive a custom ‘My Dog is a Cats Fan’ magnet