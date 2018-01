Monique Conway with Humane Society of Southern Arizona introduces us to the adoptable dog of the week, talks about Canine Flu including if humans can give dogs the flu and what HSSAZ is doing for World Spay Day.

World Spay Day 2/27

during the month of February at Spay/Neuter Clinic

Book Spay appointment before February 27th, and your spay appointment will be FREE!

female dogs between 3 months and 3 years of age that are less than 60lbs

*Fees will apply for in-heat, pregnant, hernia repair.

Appointments are limited.