Meet Jade Salmon this week's Ben's Bells Bellee who was nominated by Mat Schildt for her selflessness and kindness. Mat first met Jade in 6th grade at Doolen Middle School. In 2015, Mat and Jade were both students at University High School. During that time, Mat was struggling with trauma-induced depression and dissociations. The person who consistently offered him support was Jade. She was always there to help when he needed it by telling a joke to try to get him to laugh.